Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 80,500 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,500 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 547.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $50,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GT. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

GT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.64. 2,026,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,535. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.