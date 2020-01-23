Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 597 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.54.

VRTX opened at $234.61 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.96 and a 200-day moving average of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The company had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total transaction of $4,378,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,057.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 96,822 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $19,366,336.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,035,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,796 shares of company stock valued at $47,340,894. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

