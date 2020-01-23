Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Humana by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Humana by 1.1% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 306,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,313,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 123.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total transaction of $2,570,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $365.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.98 and its 200-day moving average is $307.88. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $376.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.75.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

