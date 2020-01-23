Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.34.

L3Harris stock opened at $219.91 on Thursday. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $139.42 and a 12-month high of $223.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

