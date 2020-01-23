Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 1,141 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.42.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total transaction of $5,333,066.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.37, for a total transaction of $5,488,263.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,234,999.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,050 shares of company stock worth $54,926,407. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $644.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $587.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.11. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $341.75 and a 52-week high of $649.88. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $32.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

