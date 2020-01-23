Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 2,184 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 224.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after buying an additional 1,094,978 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,937,000 after purchasing an additional 451,296 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,828,000 after purchasing an additional 128,853 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 807,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after buying an additional 86,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,653,000 after buying an additional 126,745 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day moving average is $87.10. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

