Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,190 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Invesco by 67.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,546,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,030,000 after purchasing an additional 114,161 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 16.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 275,371 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 16,854.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,904 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,858,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,488,000 after purchasing an additional 396,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup set a $16.50 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.