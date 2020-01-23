Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $212.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.22. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $1,499,532.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

