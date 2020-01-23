Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,510,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, EVP Gary Lee Moore sold 39,695 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $3,009,277.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,462.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $615,769.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

