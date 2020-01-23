Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 199,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

NYSE:XEC opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $77.10.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

