Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 75.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,035 shares of company stock worth $7,149,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

NYSE:URI opened at $155.27 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.90 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.71.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.