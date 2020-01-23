Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 343.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,319 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,767,880,000 after buying an additional 1,008,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,099,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,022,259,000 after purchasing an additional 85,771 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 203.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,150,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $638,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,199 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,987,197 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $375,700,000 after purchasing an additional 119,852 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.1% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,164,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $146,492,000 after purchasing an additional 315,100 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $144.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.