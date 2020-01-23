Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 26.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $148.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $103.41 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.17 and its 200-day moving average is $134.74.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.