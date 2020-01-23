Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Cigna by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $211.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.57. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $214.44. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

