Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 259,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 299,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,552,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 615,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 406,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EIX opened at $77.07 on Thursday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.90 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.11.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $73.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.70.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

