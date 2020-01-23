Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 80.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,780 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.7% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,779,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 54.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,142,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,882,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,265,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

