Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 57.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in MarketAxess by 111.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $370.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 9.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 0.17. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.15 and a fifty-two week high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $871,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,870.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,394,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,193,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.