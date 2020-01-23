Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,640 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 31,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $61.25 on Thursday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $5,803,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,564 shares of company stock valued at $28,663,820. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.53.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

