Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,341 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Concho Resources from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Shares of CXO opened at $86.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

