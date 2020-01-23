Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 9,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Shares of ECL opened at $196.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.73 and a 200 day moving average of $194.82. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.18 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.