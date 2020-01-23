Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 614.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,593,000 after purchasing an additional 167,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in AutoZone by 76.5% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 97,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,004,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in AutoZone by 67.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,612,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in AutoZone by 8.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,157.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,185.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,141.25. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $803.28 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

