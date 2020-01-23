Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,459,000 after acquiring an additional 49,641 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.5% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 65,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $146.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $142.40 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

