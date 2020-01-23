Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 25,332 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,508 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,332 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 14.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 362,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,979,000 after buying an additional 46,233 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in General Motors by 15.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 30.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 64,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $34.91 on Thursday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

