Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 25,600 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,346,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,972,000 after buying an additional 73,771 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,805.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

NYSE:CFG opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

