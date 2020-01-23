Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 2,592 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

Shares of TRV opened at $141.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.82. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

