Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 477 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Stryker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,838.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.16.

SYK opened at $217.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $160.79 and a one year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

