Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 817 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,124,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,744.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $161.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.42. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.50 and a 1-year high of $176.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. Citigroup lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

