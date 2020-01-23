Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 893 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 31.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,966,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,681,000 after acquiring an additional 945,431 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,514,000 after acquiring an additional 311,801 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 291.4% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 332,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,595,000 after acquiring an additional 247,675 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1,865.2% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 226,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 214,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,214,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,256,000 after acquiring an additional 185,975 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.13.

PSA stock opened at $220.99 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $198.42 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.09 and a 200 day moving average of $234.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.