Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 580 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.8% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $221.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $631.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.65 and its 200-day moving average is $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.52 and a 52 week high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $232,065.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total transaction of $23,571,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 914,700 shares of company stock worth $174,758,883. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.