Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,811,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,151.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,887.46 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,828.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,816.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.