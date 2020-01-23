Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,541 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 514.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.42 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.26. The stock has a market cap of $214.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

