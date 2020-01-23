Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 790 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.7% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Shares of JPM opened at $136.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $429.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

