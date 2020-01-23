Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 4,587 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,962 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.5% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,470,000 after acquiring an additional 487,907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $276,237,000 after acquiring an additional 209,544 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 512,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,224 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106,591 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $311.82. 111,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,886. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.39 and a 200 day moving average of $290.86. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $313.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.