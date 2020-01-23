Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires Shares of 49,652 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,937,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $7,130,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $6,734,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $6,472,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $6,145,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 56,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.26.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

