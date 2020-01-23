Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 96.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 179.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 162.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.26. 946,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,094,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

