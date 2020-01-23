Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.31 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $103,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $535.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,358. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.80 and a 12 month high of $539.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $507.42 and a 200 day moving average of $466.62. The company has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.80.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

