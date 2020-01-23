Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 2.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.25. The stock had a trading volume of 77,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average is $115.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.85 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

