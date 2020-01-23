Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,235,598,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,097,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after acquiring an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $207.31. 792,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

