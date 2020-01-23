Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,049,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

