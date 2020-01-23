Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $299.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.97. The company has a market capitalization of $284.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

