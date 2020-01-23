Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Purchases 10,312 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 133.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 58.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,200,000 after purchasing an additional 261,454 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,435,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,209,000 after purchasing an additional 775,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.5% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.56. 941,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,945,093. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $244.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

