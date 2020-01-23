Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 117.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,985 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,430,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,984 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,298,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,482,000 after acquiring an additional 191,088 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 57,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,313,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.52 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 113,652 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.