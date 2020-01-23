Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 1,143 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,052 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.6% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura raised their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $351.33. The company had a trading volume of 213,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.62. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $237.27 and a 52-week high of $352.37. The stock has a market cap of $169.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

