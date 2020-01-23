Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 1,303 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,388 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Nike by 3.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Nike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Nike by 0.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Nike by 0.5% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.64. 311,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,468. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.54.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.