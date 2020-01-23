Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 1,576 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 5.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $25,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,678 shares during the period. OZ Management LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $228,716,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 695.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 28,747.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 336,635 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $81,976,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $377.03.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $328.76. 1,240,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,281. The company has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

