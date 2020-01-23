Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 2,822 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in International Paper by 20.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Paper by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,200,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,627,000 after purchasing an additional 182,964 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 435.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.52. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

