Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 3,969 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 677.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.80. 93,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $61.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.