Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 7,037 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Total were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Total by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,309. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.60. Total SA has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.606 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

