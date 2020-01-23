Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,052 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 45,523 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,759.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,461,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $61.94. 445,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,755. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

