WebDollar Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $93.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $583,631.00 and approximately $93.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Bitrabbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WebDollar alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023041 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00053680 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000715 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 11,815,207,128 coins and its circulating supply is 7,867,258,871 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io.

Buying and Selling WebDollar

WebDollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WebDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.